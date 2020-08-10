Manchester United have reasons to feel more confident over Paul Pogba extension

Manchester United fans may be wondering why the club are feeling more and more confident in regards to keeping hold of Paul Pogba.

The talented Frenchman previously and publicly announced a desire for a challenge elsewhere but the mood has since changed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became manager of United and against all odds kept Pogba at the club despite all the noise and interest from clubs like Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid.

However, no one believed the legendary Norwegian would be able to do so in back to back summers, at least until recently.

The news surrounding Pogba now appears to be far more positive and the player himself looks happier than he’s ever been at the club.

According to the Evening Standard, the tension between Mino Raiola and the club has thawed as their respective relationship has improved considerably the more the season progressed and the Red Devils met their targets.

The superagent has been partly responsible for the problems between the club and player and represented Pogba when the initial move from Juventus was made.

If the world-class midfielder extends his stay at Manchester United then that will save Solskjaer the great trouble of replacing him when the focus this summer has been on bringing Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho in.

