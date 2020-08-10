Player ratings: Manchester United 1-0 FC Copenhagen – Juan Mata turns the game

Here are our player ratings for this evening’s game against FC Copenhagen.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Sergio Romero 6 – A solid performance. Didn’t have much to do, to be honest.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Did OK defensively. You just want more decisiveness going forward.

Eric Bailly 7 – Always feels like you’ve got a warrior on your side when he plays. Sorry he didn’t get to play 90 mins.

Harry Maguire 6 – Caught out of position a few times, but not as shaky as some recent performances.

Brandon Williams 7 – A decent, aggreesive performance, great gutsy first half clearing header. Final ball could be better.

Fred 5 – Playing out of position in holding midfield, and it showed. Had his moments, but a generally underwhelming performance.

Paul Pogba 7 – Some lovely skills and creativity but you just want him to dominate more. And get forward more.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Did make some things happen but relatively quiet by his standards. Put his pen away well.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Took his disallowed goal brilliantly, hit the post and looked dangerous every time he was on the ball. Very unlucky to be subbed.

Marcus Rashford 4 – Really shabby performance from Dr Marcus. Just hasn’t hit his usual heights since lockdown.

Anthony Martial 8 – Played great in extra time against tired legs. Would just like him to learn to get into the box more instead of hovering around just outside.

Substitutes

Nemanja Matic 6 – Didn’t have much impact.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Missed a sitter in ET that would have clinched it, but also made a great interception.

Juan Mata 8 – Made instant impact and turned the game. Great little cameo.

Jesse Lingard 6 – No time to make much impact.

Scott McTominay 6 – No time to make much impact.