Robin van Persie blown away by Anthony Martial’s performance

Manchester United star Anthony Martial received remarkable praise from Robin van Persie following his brilliant performance vs F.C. Copenhagen.

The dazzling Frenchman wasn’t on the scoresheet but was instrumental in the 1-0 win that sent his side into the semi-finals of the Europa League.

United just about scraped past their opponents and it wasn’t for a lack of trying as Copenhagen’s goalkeeper was simply unbeatable.

Having said that, Martial and co should’ve dominated the match more but Van Persie was certainly impressed by his former teammate.

The Red Devils will definitely need their main striker in form for the rest of the tournament if they are to have any hopes of getting their hands on some silverware.

Robin van Persie: “The outstanding performance for me tonight is Anthony Martial. When he switches it on, he’s too fast, too silky. What a player” — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) August 10, 2020

Martial has 23 goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions this season and so is clearly flourishing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Van Persie was talismanic for Manchester United the last time they won the league and the hope is the former AS Monaco man can eventually have a similar impact.

Martial has especially been brilliant since football resumed after the forced break following the global health crisis.

Fans will be hoping he can score a few more goals before this season is officially over as the semi-final looms large.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.