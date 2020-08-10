Jadon Sancho stays at Dortmund, German club confirms

Borussia Dortmund’s Head of Sport Michael Zorc has said that Jadon Sancho will stay at the club next season.

Speaking at a press conference at the team’s pre-season training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, Zorc said ‘We plan with Jadon Sancho. He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.’

England international Sancho was United’s top summer transfer target, but the club refused to meet his £108 million price tag by Dortmund’s self-imposed deadline.

Despite experts claiming that the deadline was not set in stone, it would appear that the Bundesliga side meant what they said.

It was thought that Dortmund’s position would be weakened next summer as Sancho’s contract would be just one year from expiring and that this would be to United’s advantage, but Zorc sensationally revealed that the 20-year-old’s contract had already secretly been extended until 2023 last summer.

German magazine Bild claimed earlier today that:

‘Last night at 11:59 p.m., the ultimatum for Manchester United expired. The English club has not submitted an offer for Sancho to BVB. The Dortmunders want to have 120 million euros for their jewel.

‘With a market value of 117 million euros (source: Transfermarkt.de), Sancho is already the most valuable player in Bundesliga history.’

It is a bitter blow for United, who will now look to other options to strengthen their attack.

