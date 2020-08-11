Fabrizio Romano claims the ball is in Jadon Sancho’s court over transfer

Manchester United fans have been given hope by Fabrizio Romano after he confirmed the club has completely agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

This comes after the German giants denied the young Englishman will leave the club this summer and claimed they had secretly extended his contract to 2023.

United supporters began to rage on Twitter about how the club failed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and felt any deal with Sancho must now be off.

However, Romano seems to suggest nothing is over just yet and that fans may yet have something to look forward to.

Sancho was clearly Solskjaer’s first-choice target for the summer and supporters were keen to see him join an already exciting attack.

#mufc's agreement with Jadon Sancho is totally complete, including his contract and the agent's commission, despite the club saying otherwise #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, pod save the ball] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 11, 2020

Jadon Sancho has to do 'something' if he wants to leave Borussia Dortmund. Not necessarily go on strike, but ask to leave or find a way. At the moment, the deal is stopping #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, pod save the ball] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 11, 2020

It’s clear from what Romano says that once a transfer fee is agreed upon, signing Sancho would be no problem as his personal terms won’t come in the way.

However, it’s also clear the former Manchester City man will have to force the issue a little and put pressure on his club to sell.

For whatever reason, the Red Devils do not want to increase whatever offer they’ve already put in and have no plans to cave to Dortmund.

It can be debated whether that’s the right call or not but it seems the ball is in Sancho’s court and if it’s true how badly he wants to join the club then this transfer may yet happen.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.