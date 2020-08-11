Manchester United fans praise Anthony Martial’s performance vs FC Copenhagen

Manchester United fans couldn’t contain their happiness with Anthony Martial following his man of the match performance vs FC Copenhagen.

The two teams faced off in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men scraping by 1-0.

United won thanks to a penalty scored by Bruno Fernandes that was won by Martial in extra-time.

The talented Frenchman has been talismanic for his side this season, particularly since the resumption of football last month.

Martial has been trusted by Solskjaer to lead the line this campaign and it’s safe to say he has repaid that faith in full.

Anthony Martial breaking ankles then putting them back together again pic.twitter.com/AjkMkPRnaX — Tom Olver (@TomOlver1) August 10, 2020

If you still don’t rate Anthony Martial in 2020, there’s seriously something wrong with you 🤔 — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) August 10, 2020

Anthony Martial my MOTM. Did everything but score tonight. Wonderful performance. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 10, 2020

Don’t care what anyone says I wouldn’t have any striker in the Prem over Martial — Dutty Boukman (@Reemzestilo) August 10, 2020

Plenty of plaudits for Anthony Martial’s running and individual brilliance tonight, but him working his backside off to get back to defend in the 105th minute to cover Marcus Rashford who was struggling to get back shows how far he’s come. He’s a proper player. Love him. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) August 10, 2020

Martial should be considered amongst the contenders for the season with the likes of Bruno and Marcus Rashford, though there’s plenty of competition for once.

The only remaining weakness to his game is his tendency to pick up a knock here or there during the season.

If he can remain fully fit all campaign long, there’s no reason why he can’t break into the 30 goal mark.

Martial has already managed 23 goals across all competitions this season as he’s gone from strength to strength.

Calls for Manchester United to find a better striker to lead the line have certainly quietened down, particularly of late.

