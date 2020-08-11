Mason Greenwood deadlier in front of goal than previously thought

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has gone from strength to strength this season but the statistics suggest he’s already a rather finished product.

Fans are already absolutely in love with the teenage sensation and for good reason.

Greenwood has managed to get 17 goals and five assists in his breakthrough season having played close to 28 matches worth of minutes.

This was meant to be the campaign the young Englishman slowly gets a feel of senior football and gets as much experience as possible.

Instead, he’s formed a crucial part of United’s frightening attack involving Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Mason Greenwood's shooting in open play when unmarked in 2019/20: 27 shots on goal 21 shots on target (78% – 1st in Europe) — European Average: 59% 10 goals (37% – 1st in Europe) — European Average: 24% To be that dangerous at just 18-years old is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/fTdg9MTJwr — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 11, 2020

Not only is he first in Europe in the statistic mentioned above but there are also fairly large gaps between him and the others when looking at the percentages.

Manchester United truly have a massive gem in their hands and the hope is he avoids any major injuries for the rest of his career.

Against Copenhagen he didn’t manage to score but he did hit the woodwork and had an effort ruled off for offside.

Had he netted his shot legally, he would’ve already entered United’s history books as a record-breaker.

The future is bright for Greenwood and luckily he is under the tutelage of a manager who has faith in him and in youth in general.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.