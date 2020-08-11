Paul Scholes responds to Jose Mourinho question brilliantly

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has taken a shot at Jose Mourinho after the win over FC Copenhagen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are into the semi-finals of the Europa League having beaten their Danish counterparts 1-0.

United had the chances to put the game to bed but could only score once through a Bruno Fernandes penalty won in extra time by Anthony Martial.

Scholes was a pundit for the fixture and made his thoughts on Mourinho known clearly, just in case there were any doubts still.

The two clashed previously publicly as the Portuguese tactician was unhappy with the amount of former Reds who criticised his side.

Paul Scholes when Robin van Persie asked if Martial was having difficulties under José Mourinho: "Who didn't?" #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 10, 2020

While Scholes’ response was funny, there’s obviously some truth to what he’s saying.

Not many players flourished under Mourinho’s management, at least in comparison to Solskjaer’s short reign.

Under the legendary Norwegian the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic, the aforementioned Martial, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw all improved considerably.

Mourinho’s often public clashes with his players certainly didn’t help his case and it was one of the reasons he was eventually moved on.

While the results weren’t good enough, it was also the toxic atmosphere he created that saw him get fired.

