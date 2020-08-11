Video: FC Copenhagen captain praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following win

A brilliant video has surfaced after Manchester United’s win over FC Copenhagen with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting praise from an unexpected source.

The legendary Norwegian watched on as his men scraped past their opponents 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

It took until extra-time for United to break the deadlock and it only happened through a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes and won by Anthony Martial.

Despite leading his side to a third-place finish, Solskjaer still has critics who doubt his ability to lead the team.

The former Molde man doesn’t seem to be too bothered by the criticism and is instead hopeful of winning the Europa League to crown his first full season in charge of the Red Devils.

"Thank you very much for everything you have done in Manchester" – Zeca, captain of FC Copenhagen 🥺 pic.twitter.com/H1kQEHRMn4 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) August 10, 2020

Copenhagen’s captain Zeca had admitted to being a fan of Manchester United before the clash took place but it was still surprising to hear what he had to say to Solskjaer.

It was also equally nice to see the former striker give credit to Bruno Fernandes and still call for more to be done.

Solskjaer recognises that it’s far from a job well done just yet and it’s important he, just like the fans, isn’t satisfied until United are serial winners once more.

