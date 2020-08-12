Gallery: Manchester United stars enjoy warm weather training ahead of Sevilla

Manchester United’s players appear to be working hard ahead of their clash with Sevilla as pictures from training were posted online.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will take on the Spanish side in the semi-final of the Europa League with it being the last chance for any silverware this season.

United reached the Carabao Cup semi-final where they fell to Manchester City and in the FA Cup they fell to Chelsea.

Solskjaer managed to lead his men to a third-place finish in the league but there’s no trophy for that and he’s keen to get his players into a winning mentality.

Winning the Europa League will put the Red Devils in good stead for the next season if they are to challenge for the title.

Under Solskjaer’s leadership, it’s common to see the players smiling and working hard in training, in comparison to the previous managers.

One of the reasons Jose Mourinho was fired in the first place was because of the atmosphere he had created at the club.

By the end of his reign, the dressing room was simply too toxic to ignore any longer and it gave the Manchester United board an incentive to sack the Portuguese tactician.

Under Solskjaer, even during the worst periods of his reign the players never seemed to be unhappy and no one caused any trouble.

