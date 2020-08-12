Manchester United fans mostly look forward to Sevilla clash

Manchester United fans are looking for revenge vs Sevilla as the draw for the semi-final of the Europa League took place.

The Spanish side beat Wolves to win a spot in the last four with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men overcoming FC Copenhagen.

United only just got their foot in the door thanks to Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty that Anthony Martial won in extra-time.

On a different day, it could’ve been a dominant win but Copenhagen’s goalkeeper had other plans.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils were knocked out of European competition the last time they faced Sevilla and supporters are looking to put that right.

If United play sub-par like they did v Leicester, West Ham and Copenhagen too, then Sevilla will make the final. Need all the players to turn up. Williams the biggest concern as he will have a massive defensive test. Our front 3 will need to be clinical unlike recently. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) August 11, 2020

Sevilla are decent, especially in the Europa League, but MUFC didn’t start playing against them until 170 minutes into the 2018 games. That defeat saw Jose M lose a big chunk of support and his slide began. Like MU, they’re already back in CL next season. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) August 11, 2020

Wolves would have been tough but Sevilla dier soft work kraaa…we go score them like 4 goals😇 — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) August 11, 2020

Ole has experience in beating Sevilla 👀👀 Football heritage. pic.twitter.com/AlH7vioM9X — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) August 11, 2020

Sevilla are a great footballing side but they didn't create that much. I'm excited about playing a side that wants to play football and it will be a great test for where we want to be next season. Bring it on — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 11, 2020

Man Utd vs Sevilla This means war…. pic.twitter.com/nYWm2yfJqf — Ché (@UtdChe) August 11, 2020

Sevilla are certainly a good side but the expectations are still on Manchester United to beat them.

Solskjaer’s men will have to respect their opponents and play better than they have been of late if they want to reach the final.

Inter Milan will take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the other tie and they are the ones who are expected to reach the final too.

If they do then Solskjaer faces the prospect of meeting his former players Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez who are all free to represent their new team.

The legendary Norwegian didn’t treat any of them wrong but they will probably still want to show their former side what they’re missing out on.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.