Manchester United fans mostly look forward to Sevilla clash
Manchester United fans mostly look forward to Sevilla clash

Manchester United fans are looking for revenge vs Sevilla as the draw for the semi-final of the Europa League took place.

The Spanish side beat Wolves to win a spot in the last four with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men overcoming FC Copenhagen.

United only just got their foot in the door thanks to Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty that Anthony Martial won in extra-time.

On a different day, it could’ve been a dominant win but Copenhagen’s goalkeeper had other plans.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils were knocked out of European competition the last time they faced Sevilla and supporters are looking to put that right.

Sevilla are certainly a good side but the expectations are still on Manchester United to beat them.

Solskjaer’s men will have to respect their opponents and play better than they have been of late if they want to reach the final.

Inter Milan will take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the other tie and they are the ones who are expected to reach the final too.

If they do then Solskjaer faces the prospect of meeting his former players Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez who are all free to represent their new team.

The legendary Norwegian didn’t treat any of them wrong but they will probably still want to show their former side what they’re missing out on.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

