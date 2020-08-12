Sky Sports claim Paul Pogba is open to Manchester United extension

Manchester United fans have been waiting eagerly for news on Paul Pogba’s new deal and it seems they’ll have to wait a little longer.

It’s believed the world-class midfielder no longer has a desire to leave and is in fact happy at Old Trafford.

This would naturally lead to a contract extension given his current deal expires next summer, though there is a one-year trigger option.

It’s said that all parties are keen to get it wrapped up but so far United have been quiet, even in the transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are currently in the semi-finals of the Europa League and will be hoping to beat Sevilla to reach the final.

Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth said: “Pogba is happy at United and he’s expecting them to open contract talks once their Europa League campaign is over.

“His current deal runs out next summer but United always insert this year option so they don’t get caught out with free transfers.

“It should be said United are in a better position to negotiate with Pogba and the returning Dean Henderson, as it stands from Sheffield United, following the departure of Alexis Sanchez and all of the money his wages have now freed.

“There appears to be a willingness from all parties to get around the table as far as Pogba is concerned.”

The news Pogba is open to a new deal is something Fabrizio Romano also said, though he did not specify when it will happen.

It makes sense for Manchester United to hold off on contract negotiations just yet as they can prove a distraction when the season isn’t over.

If Solskjaer’s men make it to the final, it will only be two games left and the current campaign will be over so there’s no harm in waiting until the club knows their fate.

The legendary Norwegian seems to be the central reason for Pogba’s u-turn and his decision will allow United to focus their attentions elsewhere.

