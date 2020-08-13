Fabrizio Romano expects Manchester United to end Jadon Sancho talks soon

Manchester United fans have been told when the club may pull out of a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The two European giants have been locking horns for a while now but there doesn’t seem to be a definitive conclusion to this summer’s biggest transfer saga.

United fans were hoping a transfer would be sealed quickly, particularly since the interest in Sancho goes months back, but unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.

Dortmund have been insisting publicly over the past few days that the talented Englishman won’t be leaving this summer, even getting some of their players to announce their happiness with the decision.

There seems to be a lot of games going on at the minute and it’s starting to become difficult to know what to believe.

.@FabrizioRomano has said to the Stretford Paddock Tier 1 Podcast that he would not be surprised if the Sancho deal fell through due to his cost and effects of COVID. Suggesting United could turn their attention elsewhere 😬 #MUFC Podcast out at 5pm! 🔥https://t.co/znZt6T9Seh pic.twitter.com/gkAnPpyS41 — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) August 13, 2020

It would make sense for Manchester United to set their own deadline for themselves in order to turn their attention elsewhere and not allow this transfer window to go to waste.

After all, it’s not like the squad is a complete one and Sancho is the only missing piece to the puzzle.

Even if a right-winger isn’t signed, United need investment in other areas of the field and have to move on to their other targets or they could miss out.

In an ideal world, the Red Devils would be negotiating multiple deals at the same time but unfortunately, the board are incompetent.

