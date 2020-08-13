Fabrizio Romano expects Paul Pogba contract renewal soon

Manchester United fans can expect Paul Pogba to be tied down long-term soon according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder previously stated a desire for a new challenge but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to hold onto him nonetheless.

Pogba was said to have an interest in him by the likes of PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid but United fought them all off so far.

The World Cup winner only has a year left to his contract though it’s believed the club triggered the additional year in his deal.

Either way, Pogba needs to be handed a new contract if he’s going to be committed to the Red Devils for the long term and Romano has given fans a date.

Speaking to the Stretford Paddock Tier 1 Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has said that there is a good chance that Pogba signs a new contract at Manchester United as the relationship has changed 🔥#MUFC Podcast out at 5pm 👀https://t.co/znZt6Trt5P pic.twitter.com/84SLJ6RReM — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) August 13, 2020

The respectable journalist had also gone on to state his belief the club will open negotiations in September.

Romano’s words are in line with other reports that claim Manchester United are only waiting for the Europa League to end before opening talks with Pogba.

After all, it would be a distraction to discuss terms in the middle of a tournament and the players are essentially locked in at their hotel either way.

With Pogba’s future secured, Solskjaer could worry less about one position at least and can turn his attentions to more urgent roles.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is the main target of the summer though both clubs have just been bumping heads so far.

