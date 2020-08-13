Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United are considering Kingsley Coman and Ousmane Dembele
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United are considering Kingsley Coman and Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United fans have been told by Fabrizio Romano who they can expect the club to attempt to sign should they fail to bring in Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund’s decision to publicly speak about how the young Englishman will stay at the club has seen the media being sent into a spiral.

There are equally people who believe and disbelieve that a deal is still on and United will get their man.

The two European giants have gone back and forth for what feels like ages now and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

It appears if this deal does go through, it will only happen after excruciatingly long negotiations as no compromise is being made.

While Manchester United aren’t considering their back-up options just yet, it’s a little discouraging that the two players they’re interested in are both injury-prone.

Kingsley Coman, in particular, has struggled for fitness and it’s likely neither Bayern Munich nor Barcelona will be easier negotiators either.

Ousmane Dembele and Coman are both obviously talented individuals who will add something to the United squad but they are no Sancho.

The Red Devils’ already seem to have an injury-prone squad so adding more injury-prone players doesn’t seem to be a good idea.

