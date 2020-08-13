Jadon Sancho’s unlikely move to Man United suffers two more blows

Manchester United’s fading chances of signing Jadon Sancho look even slimmer as two new facts have emerged that could represent the final nails in that particular transfer coffin.

Sancho is widely believed to be the Red Devils’ top transfer target this summer, but appeared to have been taken off the market on Monday after Borussia Dortmund’s head of football Michael Zorc said that the player will stay in Germany for at least one more season and that the ‘decision is definitive’.

Whilst the German media seems convinced that is that, the English press claims that United don’t believe it, with The Athletic among others adamant that ‘talks are continuing’.

There have been calls in the press for Sancho to speak out and either press for a transfer or commit his future to the Bundesliga side and it would seem that he did the latter yesterday, as he spoke glowingly of his contentment at the club.

‘I love playing with this lot,’ Sancho told BVB-TV (via Goal.com).

‘It is a special bunch. We’ve got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them.

‘I joined when I was 17, some of the lads are the same age. I’ve been there and done that.

‘I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well.’

Not exactly an ‘I love Borussia Dortmund and never want to leave’ statement, but a statement nonetheless.

Meanwhile, The Athletic has suggested that United’s board may simply not have made sufficient funds available to sign Sancho.

‘Some sources were told of a £50 million net spend outlined at United, but that was before the riches that come with Champions League qualification were confirmed,’ reporter Laurie Whitwell notes.

Even if qualification for the Champions League has doubled that figure, which would seem unlikely in the current climate, it would still leave United £8 million short of Dortmund’s bottom line of £108 million, without even thinking about signings in other areas.

If Whitwell’s sources are right, Manchester United fans will be left incredibly frustrated this summer. A £50 million net spend means no Sancho, no Grealish, no Koulibaly and pretty much no-one else from the fans’ wishlist.

Of course, paying by instalments could overcome such hurdles, but that would have a knock-on effect on future transfer windows. The fact is that if Manchester United have any hope of closing the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City, a net spend of at least three times that figure would probably be required.

