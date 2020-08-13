Most Manchester United fans don’t want Gareth Bale at the club

The majority of Manchester United fans do not want the club to sign Gareth Bale as a backup in the event of a failed Jadon Sancho bid.

The Athletic reported this morning that Bale and Juventus’ Douglas Costa are on the Red Devils’ list of alternatives to top target Sancho, who Borussia Dortmund say is staying in Germany.

However, when asked by The Peoples Person on Facebook whether they think Bale would be a good signing, most fans said they did not like the idea.

Comments included:

‘I can’t see United letting one expensive 31 year old winger leave only to replace him by an even more expensive and extremely injury prone 31 year old winger.

‘No for Bale. First he’s injury prone, second he’s old and lastly he refused to join us when we needed him the most.

‘Bale always injured and he prefers to play golf than football.’

‘Bale is a gun for hire, doesn’t fit in with Ole’s skill/attitude approach to transfers.’

‘Oh no ffs. Sign a left back, a defensive mid and a center back this summer. Focus on a right winger next summer.’

‘No way we need high wage old players again.’

‘Bale is an expensive, aging sicknote.’

There was some support for the idea among the hundreds of responses, including the following:

‘Yes if he reduced his wages and Real paid part of the wage. He’s still a top player and he has quality in the final 3rd of the pitch and he has won trophies.’

‘I’d definitely have Bale. He can still do a very good job. He can lift the ego of the team, can make Pogba look small and settle and obviously blend the inexperience in our front line with his experience.’

‘Bale still has quality, as long as he is injury-free. We should take him on loan from Madrid if we fail to sign Sancho and if Madrid pay some portion of his salary.’

It really does seem highly unlikely that United would sign the Welshman at this stage of his career and at this stage of Solskjaer’s rebuild. However, The Athletic is usually a reliable source so the report should not be dismissed out of hand.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.