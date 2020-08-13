Werder Bremen still working on Tahith Chong loan move

Manchester United’s Tahith Chong has not yet had a breakthrough in negotiations with Werder Bremen as he seeks a loan spell abroad.

More specifically, the player’s agent claimed he is looking for a move to a German club in order to get competitive, regular, high-level football.

Chong’s contract was set to expire this summer and fans were concerned he would end up leaving for free.

However, United managed to tie him down but he is not keen to remain at the club as an emergency option only.

Werder Bremen had admitted publicly to a desire to sign him and so it felt as though a loan would develop quickly, however, that has not been the case.

Frank Baumann (Werder Bremen director) on Tahith Chong: "It has not yet been decided and there is still no final agreement between the various parties. But we're working on winning Tahith over so that he can play in the Werder jersey this season." #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 12, 2020

Perhaps what might be throwing Chong off is Bremen’s desire to secure him for a two-year spell according to reports.

It could be that the young Dutchman would rather avoid committing to that long of a loan spell as he may want to return to United to contribute.

There’s also the risk that should things go wrong at Bremen, he may be stuck there for longer than he’d like.

After all, the German side have only just avoided relegation and there’s no guarantee they’ll survive next season.

