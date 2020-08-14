Manchester United’s interest in Jack Grealish remains despite Jadon Sancho rumours

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on improving his squad depth this transfer window according to Laurie Whitwell.

The former striker’s desire to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has been well documented but it seems he’s not just targetting one or two superstars this summer.

United’s lack of genuine squad depth has been exposed this season as Solskjaer couldn’t rotate his starting XI without a noticeable drop in quality and, subsequently, results.

The legendary Norwegian was said to be keen on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish but the transfer news surrounding Sancho simply overtook everything else.

Many fans viewed it as a case of either the Dortmund man or the Villa man will join this summer but that may not be the case.

Jack Grealish is not seen as the solution to #mufc's primary issue, but there remains interest from both sides about a possible move. Solskjær is determined to add quality throughout his squad #mulive [@lauriewhitwell] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 13, 2020

Grealish would certainly add needed depth to the Manchester United squad and his versatility would be priceless.

However, there are two issues with signing him with one of them having to do with the player and the other to do with his club.

With Villa surviving relegation this season, United will have to pay up big to sign Grealish and that’s simply not possible, especially if Sancho moves to Old Trafford.

The playmaking midfielder is also unlikely to be too keen on accepting a squad role having been the star player and even captain of the Birmingham club.

