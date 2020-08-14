No means no: Borussia Dortmund CEO confirms Jadon Sancho staying

Borussia Dortmund’s chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Manchester United that ‘no’ means ‘no’ and that Jadon Sancho will not be sold under any circumstances this summer.

Speaking on TV channel RTL (Via Sport1), Watzke confirmed that comments made on Monday by the club’s sporting director Michael Zorc that Sancho would stay at Dortmund next season were accurate and that it was not a negotiating tactic.

‘We are Westphalians,’ the CEO said.

‘We agreed this terminology that sports director Michael Zorc spelled out on Monday.

‘Take it from us: For a Westphalian, definitive means definitive. Jadon will play with us for the 2020/21 season, there is no room for interpretation.’

The British press, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and reportedly Manchester United themselves have all appeared to take Zorc’s words on Monday with a pinch of salt, insisting that talks were still ongoing.

If indeed these pronouncements are negotiating tactics by the German club, they are quite bizarre ones. It is hard to understand what could be accomplished by continuing secret talks for the transfer with United whilst telling the world that they definitely will not sell, as it would just make them look foolish if the deal were to be concluded.

It is, perhaps, beginning to dawn on the British media that the deal really is off. The Mirror has already turned its attentions to next summer’s Sancho transfer saga, claiming that Real Madrid and Barcelona will be joining United in bidding for him in July 2021.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.