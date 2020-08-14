Odion Ighalo in talks with PSG, player’s camp confirms

Paris St Germain are making a sensational swoop for Manchester United’s loan striker Odion Ighalo, according to reports from France.

Les Rouges et Bleu are looking to fill the void left by Edinson Cavani, who is currently a free agent after leaving the club at the end of the season.

A backup striker is desperately required for Mauro Icardi, whose own loan deal from Inter Milan was made permanent with a €50 million (£45m) switch last month. And according to footmercato.com, Ighalo has been identified as an ideal solution.

‘According to our information, the first contacts have been made,’ the outlet reports.

‘The Nigerian international striker… meets the profile sought, with experience, guaranteed quality (his performances with the Red Devils – 5 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions – are there to prove it) and an affordable transfer fee (contract until December 2021 in China).

‘The first exchanges have taken place in recent days between PSG’s sporting director and the representatives of the Super Eagle, as one of them, Jean-Willy Ngoma, has confirmed to us.’

The fact that one of Ighalo’s own representatives has leaked the story to the press – and allowed his name to be used – is interesting. It certainly gives the story more weight although it could be viewed as an attempt to pressurise United into making their own deal for the Nigerian permanent.

If Ighalo were to go to Paris, there would be little that the Red Devils could do to stop it and it would leave the club desperately short of strikers.

The area was not thought to be a priority in the current transfer window for the Reds but Ighalo’s departure would change everything in that respect and with no transfer fee incoming for him, it would most likely have a knock-on effect on the budgets set aside for other positions.

For the player himself, the offer of a permanent contract at one of Europe’s top clubs could be an offer too good to refuse, even for a childhood Manchester United fan.

