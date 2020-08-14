Rivaldo says Ousmane Dembele would prosper at Man United

Brazil legend Rivaldo says that Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé would be a good transfer for Manchester United as rumours mount that the Old Trafford club are interested in signing him.

United are starting to look for alternative signings to their top target Jadon Sancho, who now appears certain to be staying at Borussia Dortmund for another season after the Red Devils missed the German side’s deadline to sign him.

Dembele, who joined Barca from Dortmund for an incredible €138 million (£124m) in 2017, has missed much of this season due to two bad injuries, but is now back in training and could play for Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich tonight.

The MEN reports that Barcelona are open to selling the player and have slapped a €90 million (£81) asking price on him – some €30 million (£27m) less than that of Sancho.

‘There are rumours about him leaving the club at the end of the season, but while he is around, the manager should use him,’ Rivaldo said in his Betfair column when talking about tonight’s game.

‘Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in him after having difficulties in their bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

‘Dembele could be a good option for United. He’s very quick and talented, and I believe he could prosper in the Premier League.’

There is no doubt that the French star is extremely talented but inconsistency and injuries could be a concern for United. Barcelona are also said to be interested in a loan deal but that would include a compulsory purchase upon termination of the deal.

