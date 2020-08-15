Ashley Young explains why he had to leave Manchester United

Former Manchester United man Ashley Young has opened up on what made him leave the club a little suddenly.

The experienced Englishman left Old Trafford in January to join Inter Milan despite being the club’s captain at the time.

Young was one of United’s more senior players and was understood to be an influential member of the dressing room.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gotten rid of a fair number of players in his short tenure so far and the versatile defender opted to leave halfway through the season.

At the time Young wasn’t a regular in the starting XI as he was battling it out with Luke Shaw and surprise up comer Brandon Williams.

According to the Mirror, Young said: “Obviously being in England all my life, it was a totally different change, but it was an experience that I jumped at.

“It was an opportunity for me to go and play regularly. I spoke to Ole and he said that I wasn’t going to play as much as I wanted to.

“When you’re coming towards the end of your career, you want to be playing as much as you can. I’m as fit as anyone, and I feel like I’ve still got a lot to give.

“Ole said that he was going to bring younger players through and that I wasn’t going to have as many opportunities.

“When the opportunity arose to come to Inter, it was a no-brainer for me. I was like ‘get me on the plane, get me out there, get me signed on the dotted line’.

“I was just speaking to the manager and players that were here that I knew as well. It was a fantastic opportunity; a club that’s massive worldwide, one of the biggest teams in world football.

“I wanted to be part of what the manager had spoken to me about, and obviously speaking to club officials higher up as well, the owners; it was an opportunity that I couldn’t miss.

“I don’t think it’s been challenging. I’m one of those people that can adapt to new styles, different ways of life and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Now I’m playing with a smile on my face.”

It made sense from both parties for Young to leave but it arguably would’ve been better if he left in the summer instead of halfway through a season.

After all, Williams was only just making his debut season and Shaw is known for his proneness to injury.

Either way, it would be safe to say that Young hasn’t been horribly missed but in a squad lacking depth, he could’ve still proven useful.

However, it’s completely understandable he wanted first-team football and Inter Milan are a top team.

