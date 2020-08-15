Chris Smalling offered to Newcastle United as Inter Milan step up pursuit

Manchester United are determined to sell centre-back Chris Smalling this summer and have offered him to Newcastle and other Premier League clubs, according to Chronicle Live.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a highly successful season on loan at Roma in Serie A in 2019/20. Both club and player were keen to make the move permanent but an agreement could not be reached over the transfer fee, with United holding out for €20 million (£18m) and the Italian side offering a maximum of around €13 million (around £12m).

The player has now returned to United but was not included in the Europa League squad.

‘Smalling has been offered to Newcastle United and a clutch of other top-flight sides after Serie A outfit AS Roma spluttered over his £20million asking price,’ Chronicle Live claims.

‘It is believed that Newcastle ran the rule over Smalling last season, but whether the chance to sign him in a transfer window that has financial limitations proves a temptation for United remains to be seen.

‘While he is currently on a £130,000 per week salary he may be prepared to drop his demands if the right club and right length of contract came his way.

‘It remains to be seen whether a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer for the 30-year-old also becomes a possibility.’

Meanwhile reports continue to circulate in Italy that Inter Milan are interested in making Smalling their fourth signing from United in the space of little over a year as they resign themselves to losing Milan Skriniar.

According to Calciomercato.com, ‘Relations with Manchester United are excellent, made so by the Lukaku and Sanchez negotiations.

‘Conte initially turned his nose up a bit, now the coach seems less critical of the English defender, who has shown that he is at ease in a three-man defence.

‘[Inter] are convinced that the deal with Manchester United can be closed with an outlay of fifteen million [Euros].’

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.