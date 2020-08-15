Dean Henderson eyeing number one spot for Manchester United

It looks as though Manchester United fans will get just what they wanted next season in terms of the goalkeeping department if reports are to be proven true.

David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant are Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current options and the goalkeeping spot has been a topic of debate all campaign long.

The talented Spaniard has looked a shadow of himself for a season or two and his errors this campaign has seen calls for him to be moved on grow.

Dean Henderson has been waiting on the wings so to speak and enjoyed a brilliant year out on loan with Sheffield United.

Solskjaer has spoken of the young Englishman highly and insisted he’s a future number one and that may come to fruition sooner than later.

According to Sky, Henderson has no doubts that he wants to remain with the Red Devils for his long-term future and is willing to fight De Gea for the right to the starting berth next season.

In an ideal world, it is the perfect situation for the club but it all depends on if the academy product is willing to go from regular first-team football to essentially sitting on the bench.

The goalkeeping position isn’t even one that can be rotated regularly and it’s likely Henderson will take over from Romero as being the club’s cup keeper.

