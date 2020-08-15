Man United close to announcing Felip Stevanovic deal

Manchester United are close to signing teenage prodigy Filip Stevanovic from Partizan Belgrade.

The 17-year-old, who scored nine goals and provided three assists for the Serbian outfit this season, is reported to be on the verge of a €12 million (£10.8m) move to Old Trafford. There is expected to be an agreement in place for him to be loaned back to Partizan for the 2020/21 season.

Reports yesterday afternoon from Serbia said that the deal was already done, but it emerged later that there is still work to be done before the transfer is confirmed.

Partizan’s vice president Vladimir Vuletić confirmed on Buta Sport (via Sportwitness) yesterday that ‘the negotiations are ongoing.’

The player himself also made an enticing reference to the impending transfer on Instagram, posting a photo of himself at Old Trafford, taken during the two sides’ Europa League clash earlier this season.

Stevanovic’s preferred position is on the left wing but he can play on the right side and also through the middle. He has represented Serbia at every level up to Under 19s.

The Red Devils are actively and aggressively targeting the 17-year-old transfer market. They have already bought the likes of former Monaco starlet Hannibal Mejbri, ex-Ajax striker Dillon Hoogewerf and Czech keeper Radek Vitek and are close to announcing deals for Barcelona’s Marc Jurado and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Fernandez Carreras.

They also narrowly missed out on Birmingham City’s wonderkid Jude Bellingham, who was signed by Borussia Dortmund last month.

