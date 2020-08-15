Man United vs Sevilla: Two changes expected from quarter-final lineup

Manchester United go into tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final against Sevilla with no new injury concerns.

Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe are out of action until September and Phil Jones is still struggling and has not travelled to Germany.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not revealed whether Sergio Romero or David de Gea will play in goal. In both the FA Cup and League Cup, Romero has played in goal up until the semi-final stage, at which point manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has replaced him with David de Gea. Whether he will do so again in the Europa League remains to be seen.

The Spaniard’s selection against Chelsea in the FA Cup proved to be a disastrous decision so it may be that Romero will keep his place against Sevilla.

Victor Lindelof was struggling with a niggle before the Copenhagen game and so Eric Bailly was given the nod alongside Harry Maguire at centre-back, but it is likely that Lindelof will be given the starting berth tomorrow as he should now have recovered full fitness.

Nemanja Matic was also rested against the Danish side but is almost certain to be recalled against the tougher Spanish opponents as a natural holding midfielder could make a huge difference against a technically gifted and more attacking side.

Elsewhere we expect the team to be largely unchanged, with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes supporting the front three of Greenwood, Rashford and Martial, with full-backs Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka providing extra support on the flanks.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted starting XI for the game:

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.