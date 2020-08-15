Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will be positive against Sevilla tomorrow

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side ‘have to be clever and creative’ to beat Sevilla in tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final tie.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the boss said ‘we want to be direct, we want to be positive in our football.

‘We’ve also shown when teams drop we can create chances as well.

‘You know when you come to a semi-final, you’re playing against good teams with quality. You have to have 100% focus, because any little change can win you the game or lose you the game.’

Solskjaer was asked how United were planning to beat a Sevilla side that are on an unbeaten run of 18 games.

‘Score more goals than them’, he quipped.

‘No, it’s not as easy as that. They’re well organised, aggressive and press with very good individuals.

‘So we have to play our best game, keep the ball when we can, play out of their press, be creative, and take our moments, because these games are so often decided on a set piece or a piece of individual brilliance by some players.

‘We’ve learned [this season] how much it hurts to lose a semi-final.’

Tomorrow’s match at Rhein-Energie stadium in Cologne kicks off at 8pm UK time. United have no fresh injury concerns and are expected to field a full-strength side against the Andalusian side.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.