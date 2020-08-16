Andreas Pereira a target for many European clubs this summer

Manchester United star Andreas Pereira reportedly has a lot of interest in his signature as he gears for a move away.

Earlier reports had claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted the academy product to remain at Old Trafford but the player himself desired more first-team football elsewhere.

Pereira has been in and out of the first-team for a few seasons now so it makes sense he would no longer be patient enough to keep up the fight.

After all, the young Brazilian is competing with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba and is unlikely to ever really breakthrough.

It’s not pleasant to say but fans wouldn’t miss Pereira and his departure would make room for other youngsters who may be waiting on the wings.

Benfica are interested in signing Andreas Pereira, as well as a number of German and Spanish clubs #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 15, 2020

Of the Spanish clubs, reports had emerged in the past that Valencia are considering re-signing him.

Pereira spent a loan spell with the Spanish club and he even performed admirably, convincing Manchester United to hold onto him.

The time seems right for the versatile midfielder to move on but if Solskjaer can’t adequately replace him, it would be a waste to sell.

The name that springs to mind to replace Pereira is Angel Gomes but he opted to leave at the end of his contract.

