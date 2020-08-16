Man United fans raging about Harry Maguire’s performance vs. Sevilla

Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League semi-final 2-1 to Sevilla tonight with some woeful defending.

None of the back four played well but fans on social media were particularly unhappy with the performance of Harry Maguire, who also looked unable to organise his defence and motivate his team as is expected of a Manchester United captain.

‘Harry Maguire should not be our captain next season’ one fan tweeted.

‘Nerve to chat about Lindelof when Maguire plays like he puts his boots on the wrong feet,’ said another.

Other comments included:

‘I cannot describe Maguire. Always ball-watching.’

‘Maguire is an absolute turkey.’

‘How did Harry Maguire cost more than £100?’

‘How Harry maguire is captain of Manchester United is beyond me. Would struggle to captain my u10s side’

Harry Maguire should not be our captain next season #MUFC #SEVMUN #EuropaLeague — Hannah Michael (@Hannah_M_896) August 16, 2020

Maguire I have always said Is a fraud! 🤦🏾‍♂‍🤦🏾‍♂‍ — Brendon Sabau (@tbsAbz11) August 16, 2020

Nerve to chat about Lindelof when Maguire plays like his put boots on wrong feet — Chris (@CBriddo) August 16, 2020

I cannot describe maguire … always ball watching #mufc — Andy Jonah 🥚 (@andy_jonah_s) August 16, 2020

Honestly hard to watch mate, Maguire is an absolute turkey — Adam Couser (@adam_couser) August 16, 2020

How did Harry Maguire cost more than £100? — Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) August 16, 2020

Unpopular opinion maybe 🤷‍♂‍ How Harry maguire is captain of Manchester United is beyond me. Would struggle to captian my u10s side piss poor footballer. — Mark Willow (@MarkWillow11) August 16, 2020

Maguire started his United career well enough and he is certainly a divisive player. Whilst these fans feel the captain is a weak link, others feel that he is a good player being let down by those around him. Supportive comments included:

‘I swear Maguire so freaking good take that Swedish piece of poo out, put a decent cb in and we have got a solid defence.’

‘Lindelof, Martial, Wan Bissaka were all poor at crucial moments, I’ve said my piece on Rashford, at least Maguire looked decent and Fred was brilliant again.’

The fact is that having paid £85 million for the former Leicester man, United will certainly stick by Maguire for the foreseeable future as they hope that their investment proves to have been a sound one.

I swear Maguire so freaking good take that Swedish piece of poo out put a decent cb in and we have got a solid defense — Rashford JR (@VishwasUtd) August 16, 2020

I feel sick after that. Robbery. Not that we were robbed by anyone other than ourselves. Lindelof, Martial, Wan Bissaka were all poor at crucial moments, I’ve said my piece on Rashford, at least Maguire looked decent and Fred was brilliant again. — Alex (@TheAlbionStage) August 16, 2020

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.