Man United vs Sevilla: latest team news and predictions

Once again, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new injury concerns as United head for another crucial Europa League tie against Sevilla tonight.

The Red Devils will want revenge against the Andalusians, who knocked them out of the 2017/18 Champions League, winning 2-0 at Old Trafford after a 0-0 draw in Spain.

The Spanish side is managed by former Spain and Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui and they are on an unbeaten run of 19 games, having finished fourth in La Liga.

Sevilla are in fine form in Germany, having already dispatched Roma and Wolves without conceding a goal. They have the most Europa League titles of any club, having won the trophy on five separate occasions, in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Sevilla have no injuries and welcome back Bruno Fernandes’ former Sporting teammate Nemanja Gudelj, who has recovered from Covid.

The referee will be Felix Brych of Germany.

Here are the Peoples Person team’s predictions for the match:

Sam Peoples: Man United 1-1 Sevilla – Defeat in extra time

I hope I’m wrong about this but I think Sevilla will run us out of steam in this game. We’ll get a penalty and Bruno Fernandes will score, obviously, but I think Sevilla will go on to win yet another Europa League. As I said, I hope I’m wrong.

Marwan Harraz: Man United 1-0 Sevilla (AET)

I don’t feel confident facing Sevilla and I would’ve put us down for a draw had there been a second leg. United played a full strength side against Copenhagen and still looked a shadow of their best selves, although they did test the keeper a couple of times. Sevilla will be a tougher test and there’s no guarantees at this stage of the competition. It’s on a hope and a prayer that I think United will scrape through in extra time.

Red Billy: Man United 3-1 Sevilla

Sevilla are a cracking side in excellent form so my first instincts are to worry, but this United side always play better against better sides, it’s usually the matches they are expected to win easily where they struggle. So I think they’ll do the business tonight in normal time. I just want to see Pogba playing a bit higher up the pitch than he has been and for us not to rely on the counter-attack to win the game. It’s also time for Marcus Rashford to find some form and if those three things happen, I think we’ll put two or three past the Spaniards.

James Leach Poet: Sevilla 1-2 Manchester United

The last time Manchester United played Sevilla was one of our worst performances that I can remember witnessing. Both clubs are in a very different position now and I believe our attacking options will be too much for this frustrating Sevilla side. I expect United to win with both teams to score in a tight, tense affair and to quote the great Sir Alex Ferguson, it’s going to be squeaky bum time!

