Manchester United fans call for board to improve current squad
Manchester United fans have sent a clear message to the board, calling for them to support Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market.

The legendary Norwegian watched on helplessly as his players missed chance after chance vs Sevilla, ultimately getting knocked out of the Europa League semi-final tie.

There were some who accused Solskjaer of making his substitutions too late to make an impact but others were more understanding.

The counter-argument was that United lack squad depth and that it’s difficult to bring off someone like Marcus Rashford for someone like Daniel James, respectfully.

Fans want to see an improvement to the starting XI but also overall quality in the squad in order to provide Solskjaer the tools to succeed.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has often been attacked by Manchester United fans and most of the time it’s rightfully so.

The Old Trafford boss has failed to attack the transfer market in a way other top clubs do and provide the right support for previous managers as well as Solskjaer.

While clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have made signings already, United look as though they’ll spend the majority of the summer focusing on trying to bring in Jadon Sancho.

An experienced and proven professional would be able to negotiate multiple deals at the same time but Woodward has so far failed to prove he has that ability.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

