Manchester United fans call for board to improve current squad

Manchester United fans have sent a clear message to the board, calling for them to support Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market.

The legendary Norwegian watched on helplessly as his players missed chance after chance vs Sevilla, ultimately getting knocked out of the Europa League semi-final tie.

There were some who accused Solskjaer of making his substitutions too late to make an impact but others were more understanding.

The counter-argument was that United lack squad depth and that it’s difficult to bring off someone like Marcus Rashford for someone like Daniel James, respectfully.

Fans want to see an improvement to the starting XI but also overall quality in the squad in order to provide Solskjaer the tools to succeed.

Right, sign some players Woodward. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 16, 2020

Serious question. Who do you bring on? James & Pereira are useless. Mata looks like he’s walking in porridge. And if you think depth has hurt us tonight wait until next season with that schedule & no summer break. https://t.co/XgsacVHEOS — United Religion (@Unitedology) August 16, 2020

Before the game, Solskjær mentioned the need for signings. This season, especially the last 4-5 months, have highlighted how average our squad is as a whole. If the likes of Pogba, Fernandes and Martial get injured next season we will most certainly regress. — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 16, 2020

Disappointing. Had the chances to win that. Sad thing is, Sevilla weren't that good and they still came away with a win. The defence needs a right kick up the arse. And by that I mean we need to sign a top level CB. Lots of work to be done in the window. Not sure it will be. — Doc Joshi (@MediJoshi) August 16, 2020

United won't compete at the very top level until they're willing to address recruitment properly because it's going to catch them out again and again. Instead expect another 6 weeks chasing one player (Sancho) instead of addressing the numerous issues with squad as a whole. — Jonathan Fadugba (@JFfutbol) August 16, 2020

All on Woodward now. Who are we able to buy/sell will decide our chances for next season. Big 4 weeks ahead. The signs are not that good though with the shit show that has been the Sancho saga so far. #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) August 16, 2020

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has often been attacked by Manchester United fans and most of the time it’s rightfully so.

The Old Trafford boss has failed to attack the transfer market in a way other top clubs do and provide the right support for previous managers as well as Solskjaer.

While clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have made signings already, United look as though they’ll spend the majority of the summer focusing on trying to bring in Jadon Sancho.

An experienced and proven professional would be able to negotiate multiple deals at the same time but Woodward has so far failed to prove he has that ability.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.