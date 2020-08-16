Manchester United’s lack of clinical edge costs them Europa League final

Manchester United have fallen to Sevilla once more in European competition and fans were rightfully fuming with the result.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men took an early lead thanks to a penalty that was converted by Bruno Fernandes.

However, the Spanish side managed to turn the tie around through sheer resilience and United couldn’t respond.

Solskjaer will be fuming with the way his players finished to convert the abundance of chances they had and it ultimately cost the team.

The Red Devils’ defending for the goals were equally disgraceful but it was the lack of clinical finishing that was so infuriating.

United created a total of 33 chances against Copenhagen and Sevilla, scoring 2 goals. Both penalties. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) August 16, 2020

There’s many factors to consider for the lack of a clinical edge but arguably the standout cause is the tiredness in Manchester United’s attackers.

Of course, Sevilla’s defending and goalkeeping deserves applause too but the players should’ve taken it upon themselves to ensure that wasn’t even in the equation.

Solskjaer opted against substituting his players for a large part of the match, only making his changes very late in the game.

The decision was probably due to the drop off in quality but fans were still concerned why it took the legendary Norwegian so long.

Either way, ultimately United have no one to blame but themselves for not reaching the final and potentially winning a European trophy in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

