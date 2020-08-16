Manchester United’s Tahith Chong joins Werder Bremen on loan

Manchester United have announced academy graduate Tahith Chong has joined Werder Bremen on loan for the 2020/21 season.

Chong joined United from Feyenoord in 2016 and has been limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions since being promoted to the first team in 2018.

The winger, 20, signed an improved contract in March, keeping him with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

Negotiations between the two European clubs concluded after a decision was reached over how the player’s wages will be split.

10-month loan for Tahith Chong. Werder Bremen paying majority of salary. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 16, 2020

Given the current transfer market, many teams who do not have the same financial power of a club like United will be looking at low-cost deals to fit within their budget.

This made the loan deal all the more appealing for Werder Bremen, who finished one point above relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

Speaking to Werder.TV, Chong had this message for the fans “Hi guys, it’s Tahith here. I just wanted to say hello to the Werder Bremen fans. Happy to be here, excited to be here and looking forward to the season”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that developing youth players is part of his ethos and may see this loan move as an opportunity to give Chong more game time.

The ongoing transfer saga of Jadon Sancho, and exciting progress made by Mason Greenwood this season, means he could struggle for minutes if he had stayed with the Man United squad.

With the likes of Angel Gomes, a good friend of Chong’s from their time together at United, already leaving the club on a permanent basis this summer for Lille OSC, before being loaned to Boavista himself, this opportunity could give Chong the platform he needs to prove his ability and return as a first-team player in the future.