Player ratings: Manchester United 1-2 Sevilla – Woeful defending and finishing from the Red Devils

Here are our player ratings for this evening’s game against Sevilla.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Didn’t have much to do except pick the ball out of the net.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4 – Perhaps the Spider’s worst game in a United shirt. Was caught out of position a number of times and offered nothing going forward.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Was probably not United’s worst defender tonight, but was hardly world class.

Harry Maguire 4 – Weak again tonight. Looks anxious and out of his depth as captain of United. It is a huge responsibility and he might play better if the captaincy was given to someone else.

Brandon Williams 5 – Was way out of position for the first goal and did little going forward.

Fred 8 – One of United’s better players. Put in a box-to-box performance which would have been capped with a goal had he had a little more composure.

Paul Pogba 6 – Did not impose himself on the game at all but looked useful when pushing forward. This position does not suit him.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Brilliant penalty and put in a creative performance.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Did nothing wrong, but struggled to affect the game.

Marcus Rashford 4 – Another woeful performance from Rashford, who just can’t find his form at the moment.

Anthony Martial 7 – Looked dangerous and provided some great runs and touches. Needed better service.

Substitutes

Dan James 6 – Didn’t have much impact.

Tim Fosu-Mensah 6 – Didn’t have much impact.

Juan Mata 6 – Wasn’t able to provide the magic as he did against Copenhagen.

Odion Ighalo 6 – No time to make much impact. Should have been brought on sooner.