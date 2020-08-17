Aliou Traore departs for season-long loan in France

Manchester United’s academy star Aliou Traore will spend next season on loan at French side Caen, both clubs have confirmed.

The 19-year-old joined United from PSG when he was 16 and established himself in the midfield of the Under 23’s last season, playing 16 games and scoring four goals.

He recently said in an interview with RMC Sport that he now wants to take the step up to professional football and it seems he has got his wish as he will be competing in Ligue 2, the second tier of the French league.

United announced the deal on their official website manutd.com, saying:

‘The 19-year-old has made the temporary move to the Ligue 2 club to gain invaluable experience of first-team football in his native France.

‘Traore’s move sees the first temporary departure of what is expected to be a busy loan period for the Academy at Under-23s level.’

Caen proudly announced the signing on Twitter, noting that Traore will hit the ground running and take part in training this afternoon.

✍️ Aliou Traoré est prêté pour la saison 2020 / 2021 par @ManUtd ✅ 🔛 Première séance avec le groupe professionnel cet après-midi. #SMCaen #TeamSMC pic.twitter.com/r17OQnja1Y — Stade Malherbe Caen (@SMCaen) August 17, 2020

Traore follows fellow academy star Tahith Chong in completing loan deals this week. Chong secured a season-long move to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen this weekend.

There has also been much speculation that the likes of James Garner and Ethan Laird will be sent out to gain experience elsewhere this term and a decision is yet to be made as to whether goalkeeper Dean Henderson will join them or whether he will be given a chance to challenge for the number one jersey at Old Trafford.

