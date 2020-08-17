Manchester United enter race for Ben White

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Brighton’s Ben White, according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old is a right-footed centre-back and can also play at right-back and as a defensive midfielder. He had a fantastic season on loan at Leeds United last term and was one of the standout players in their Championship-winning season.

Marco Bielsa has reportedly already put in a £35 million bid for White, made up of £30 million in cash plus a further £5 million in add-ons, but Brighton are looking for £50 million.

His market value according to Transfermarkt is just €5.5 million (£4.95m).

The Sun claims that ‘EVERY top six club in the Premier League [has] made contact with Brighton to ask how much they want for him.

‘Champions Liverpool are showing the strongest interest of all, while both Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Leicester and Tottenham have also asked the Seagulls how much it would cost to sign their academy product.

‘This is despite [the fact that] White [is] yet to play a single game in the Premier League.

‘Brighton do not want to sell, and it would take an offer in excess of £50m to even tempt them to consider doing a deal.

‘They believe he will be worth much more next year after a campaign in the Premier League with them.’

After some woeful defensive performances since football resumed after lockdown, there has been increasing speculation that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to sign a centre-back during this transfer window to shore things up at the back.

Other reported targets such as Nathan Aké have already been snapped up by other clubs whilst others, such as Red Bull Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, have signed new contracts with high release clauses at their current sides.

In terms of United’s current roster, Chris Smalling has returned from a season-long loan at Roma but is expected to be sold, along with Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

Axel Tuanzebe is an exciting prospect but has had a season to forget with various injury problems, as has Eric Bailly – leaving Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof virtually unchallenged for the centre-back berths.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored over 60 goals between them last season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.