Manchester United’s David de Gea backs himself amid criticism

Manchester United star David de Gea has defended himself against his critics after enduring a poorer season than usual.

The Spanish keeper has seen calls for his head grow louder as he committed many high profile errors that costed the team.

De Gea has been United’s stand out performer since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and has consistently saved the team in the past.

However, fans’ memory is short and there’s many who feel he should be moved on in favour of Dean Henderson.

The English goalkeeper has performed admirably at Sheffield United and that coincided with arguably De Gea’s worst season.

According to Goal, De Gea said: “I trust in myself. I’ve shown my qualities over the years, so I just keep myself available for the manager.

“I’m always ready to play and try to help the team as usual, as I’ve always done.”

De Gea was in the spotlight once more in the Europa League as he was picked ahead of Sergio Romero who was known as Manchester United’s cup goalkeeper.

The experienced Argentine was also dropped for the FA Cup semi-final controversially and fans were furious with that decision too.

At least vs Sevilla De Gea didn’t perform poorly as he did vs Chelsea and the spotlight was instead on others.

The 2-1 loss to the Spaniards was instead caused by some poor defending and horrific finishing.

Now with the season ended, it will be interesting to see whether De Gea will still be the first-choice goalkeeper in the next campaign or not.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.