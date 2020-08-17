Marcus Rashford’s numbers dropped in second half of the season

Manchester United fans are probably still licking their wounds following their loss to Sevilla and Marcus Rashford was one of the players who couldn’t save his team.

The talented Englishman faced some criticism from his fans as his form after football resumed has been sketchy, to say the least.

Rashford was United’s saviour in the first half of the season and was arguably their standout performer, putting in talismanic displays match after match from the left-wing.

However, his season was brutally interrupted by a long-term injury and he was not meant to play any part in the remainder of the campaign.

The global health crisis and temporary suspension of the league meant Rashford would be able to recover in time but he has been a little disappointing.

Marcus Rashford: Open Play Shooting Before Lockdown: 2.05 shots per 90 (57) 57.89% accuracy — 21.05% conversion (12) 8.45 expected goals +3.55 above average After Restart: 2.09 shots per 90 (28) 50.00% accuracy — 7.14% conversion (2) 3.55 expected goals -1.55 below average — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 17, 2020

The statistic above shows why he’s been out of sorts and since he returned he has also been played consistently with hardly, if any, rest.

Out of all the players, Rashford arguably needed rest more than anyone as he was the only one to return from a long-term injury.

Hopefully, the academy product can return to his talismanic best when the next season starts in just a few weeks’ time.

For all the disappointment, Rashford still managed to put in his best career numbers under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign so it would be harsh to criticise him.

