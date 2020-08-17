Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Manchester United’s summer targets

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed to fans the type of player he is looking to sign in the wake of his side’s defeat to Sevilla.

The legendary Norwegian’s men failed to put the Spanish team to the sword and it ultimately meant they were subsequently knocked out of the Europa League.

United had plenty of chances to defeat Sevilla in the semi-final clash but couldn’t show their typical clinical edge.

Solskjaer publicly put pressure on his board to deliver by admitting the squad needs better depth to close the gap on their rivals.

It came after the Red Devils fell 2-1 to the La Liga giant despite dominating for much of the fixture.

Solskjær on signings: “It’s not about marquee. It’s about quality and the right personalities. We might look at it today and see where we can improve.” #mulive [bt sport] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 16, 2020

The lack of early substitutions vs Sevilla eventually told as Solskjaer opted against taking off a few of his first-team stars despite their obvious lethargy and the match hanging in the balance at 1-1.

Manchester United would eventually make their changes but it was too late in the match for any of Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Juan Mata and Timothy Fosu-Mensah to make a difference.

Many pointed out that Solskjaer didn’t trust any of his depth as he opted to keep his tired first-team stars on instead of bringing on less talented but fresher players.

