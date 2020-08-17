Photo: Manchester United’s third kit takes on interesting design

Manchester United fans have been given a glimpse into what the club’s third kit could look like ahead of the new season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men wore the away kit for the first time in the loss to Sevilla yesterday night as their campaign came to an end.

United’s home kit was criticised a little by fans who were not impressed by the latest design.

The away kit is arguably better and is surprisingly green with the colours for recent seasons typically being either blue or black.

The alleged third kit though has been the biggest laughing stock amongst fans and the latest leak is not all that encouraging.

Come on then guys, what are your honest thoughts on the new 3rd shirt? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S6ED4uRqIl — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 17, 2020

The zebra design gives the kit a retro feel which is something Manchester United have been trying to appeal to of late.

Solskjaer managed to lead his men to a Champions League qualification spot and so one would imagine shirt sales would be at an all-time high.

However, the reaction online suggests that fans may avoid purchasing any of the new shirts at all.

If anything, the training kits have gained more attention for their designs than any of the other available options.

Either way, the shirts will easily be popular if Solskjaer’s Red Army win trophies in them in the same way United’s ‘table cloth’ shirt of the title-winning 2012 season became unforgettable.

