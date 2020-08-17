Rio Ferdinand insists there’s no need for insight following Sevilla loss

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has responded surprisingly in a rather level-headed manner to his former side being knocked out of the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fell to Sevilla in the semi-final despite taking the lead early on in the clash.

Bruno Fernandes successfully converted a penalty but United couldn’t press on to secure the win despite having an abundance of chances.

Ferdinand is known for his often passionate comments whenever working as a pundit on his former side’s matches but this time around he kept his composure.

Fans were not pleased with the lack of clinical finishing and some, bizarrely, even called for Solskjaer’s head.

You don’t take ya chances you get punished. You don’t defend well you get punished. No need for insight tonight! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 16, 2020

Ferdinand is obviously right here as not every match needs microscopic analysis as one can end up reading too much into a result.

The fact of the matter is Manchester United failed to make the most of their opportunities and essentially gifted Sevilla their two goals.

It’s fine margins but at this stage of a European cup competition, it was always going to be defined by fine margins.

The evidence is there that United need to improve their squad depth and it’s something Solskjaer has publicly called out for.

It’s now up to the board to deliver in the transfer market for the legendary Norwegian in the same way he has on the pitch.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.