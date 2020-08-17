Video: Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof fume during Sevilla loss

Manchester United’s stars were naturally fuming during their loss to Sevilla and both Victor Lindelof and Bruno Fernandes were caught on camera clashing with each other.

The atmosphere in the squad has been positive ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived at Old Trafford so it was surprising to see two players at each others throats.

United had started the fixture brightly, winning and converting a penalty to hand themselves an early lead.

However, Sevilla would go on to win the tie 2-1 with both their goals being considered as soft ones.

Bruno clearly couldn’t keep his emotions in check after conceding and gave his teammate Lindelof an earful for the poor defending.

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof disagree regarding who was responsible for that Sevilla goal 😳#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/z0vOI8smsn — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 16, 2020

Bruno would later go on to say what happened wasn’t a big deal and was normal in the heat of the moment.

It is something Manchester United fans like to see so long as it doesn’t cross the line as it shows the players fight and spirit.

In fairness, Bruno also did have a right to be angry with Lindelof though the whole defence should be blamed for the two goals scored by Sevilla.

The defenders were either slow to react to the Spanish side, not communicating with their teammates or simply losing their man for the two efforts.

It was ultimately two defensive lapses in what was otherwise a solid display in the back but it was also what cost Manchester United the match, alongside the poor finishing of course.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.