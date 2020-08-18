Barcelona set to rival Man United for Donny van de Beek’s signature

Ronald Koeman’s appointment as the new head coach of Barcelona could affect Manchester United’s summer transfer plans.

According to Calciomercato.com, Koeman has already drawn up a list of transfer priorities and it is topped by a name that is also understood to be on United’s shopping list – that of Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

The midfielder has been on United’s radar for some time and in June reports claimed that the club is planning to sell Andreas Pereira to fund his signing.

Van De Beek came close to signing for Real Madrid last summer but the move fell through and Real are not in a position to buy this summer.

When that became clear, Ajax Under-19 coach Ronald De Boer stirred the pot, saying ‘If Real Madrid again decide not to push for Donny, then I can understand it if he decides to go to Manchester United instead.’

The price Real Madrid had agreed for the midfielder was €55 million but Ajax’s Head Coach Erik Ten Hag confirmed at the end of June that Van de Beek wants to leave the club this summer and that his transfer fee will be lowered.

That left United sitting pretty, safe in the knowledge that once Pereira had been sold, Van de Beek could be drafted in to replace him at little extra cost – which would represent, on paper at least, an excellent upgrade.

Koeman’s introduction into proceedings is therefore very unwelcome for the Red Devils, as the idea of playing for Barcelona could be more appealing for the 23-year-old than fighting for his place against Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba. Moreover, Ajax could well see the arrival of Suarez as worth more than the €40 million or so that they would have received in cash from United.

