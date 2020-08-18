David Alaba to leave Bayern Munich for Manchester United?

It’s no secret that Manchester United are looking to improve the squad and a partner for Harry Maguire is a top priority.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could also be looking at left back and central midfield options to take the club back to the pinnacle of world football, and this makes David Alaba an ideal signing for Ole.

The versatile left back, 28, has rejected an improved contract with the Bundesliga powerhouse which gives United reason to believe Alaba is open to a move.

Christian Falk, head of football for SportBild, denies the report from SkySports:

Despite predominantly playing at left back, his technical and physical qualities have meant Alaba has adapted his game to play as a left sided central defender and in central midfield for Bayern and the Austrian national side, making him an ideal signing for Ole as he continues to rebuild the squad.

Bayern are unlikely to give up on contract negotiations easily considering Alaba has been with Bayern for the entirety of his senior career.

With recent events regarding United’s transfer dealings being addressed by Ole in the media, the United board should be seizing this opportunity to sign a player of Alaba’s ability. As covered by our Director, Sam in one of our latest videos:

NEW VIDEO: Solskjaer's Fighting Talk | A message to Woodward and Glazers "|t is going to cost money to get in players who are better than the ones we already have." This is a big step for Ole as manager, he's now pressuring the board 👊 Full video 👉 https://t.co/p7Uo8pTuGj pic.twitter.com/SAVShTn4v3 — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) August 18, 2020

With Alaba going into the final year of his contract next season and several of United’s defenders looking to be on the way out, Alaba will not simply be filling the void but vastly improve the quality at Ole’s disposal.

In a huge summer window for United, completing a double swoop for both Jadon Sancho and Alaba from the Bundesliga would give Ole two key players in his attempts to challenge for major honours next season.

