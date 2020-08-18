Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona are not open to selling Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their potential pursuit of Jadon Sancho’s back-up in Ousmane Dembele.

The Barcelona star is believed to be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s targets should the Borussia Dortmund man fail to complete a transfer to Old Trafford.

United fans are desperate to see Sancho in the club’s famous red shirt but the longer this transfer saga goes on, the less likely it seems the deal will conclude positively.

Dortmund have already claimed the sensational Englishman won’t leave this season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side supposedly took too long and didn’t bid enough.

Dembele and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman are believed to be the options the Red Devils are considering instead of Sancho but even that doesn’t seem to be working out.

Barça president ruled out the chance of opening talks with Man United to Ousmane Démbélé: “He’ll stay. Messi, Ter Stegen, Lenglet, Semedo, De Jong, Griezmann and Démbélé are not for sale”. J. Bartomeu also added that “Coutinho can stay here, if Koeman want him”. 🔵🔴 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

Fabrizio Romano’s words are in conflict of some reports that Barcelona are looking for a complete squad overhaul and that the majority of the players are being considered sellable.

In truth, the Red Devils might be better off avoiding Dembele anyways as he hasn’t reached the potential once expected of him when he was at Dortmund.

The French talent also has a tendency to pick up injuries and it’s a problem Solskjaer could do without.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.