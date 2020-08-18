Man City raise Man United’s Kalidou Koulibaly bid by €10m

Manchester City could be about to beat neighbours United to another centre-back target as they have submitted a fresh bid for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

The 29-year-old is considered one of the world’s best centre-backs and has been on United’s wish list for some time, with an €80 million bid in 2018 turned down by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

However, it would appear that the club now needs to sell players and at 29, Koulibaly is one of their most valuable assets and is at an age where it is now or never in terms of cashing in on him.

The Citizens recently captured the signature of Bournemouth’s Nathan Aké for £40 million and despite having also signed the likes of John Stones, Nicholas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte since Pep Guardiola took over at the Etihad, they are going after Koulibaly as well.

According to fichajes.com, ‘Manchester City are preparing a proposal of €80 million to acquire the Senegalese international.

‘In addition, they would put on the table a salary that would rise to €9 million per season, along with a series of variables in what would be his contract with the Citizen’s squad.

‘In principle, Napoli would not frown on the operation because the signing of Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes (Lille) is on track.’

Reports around a week ago from Italy claimed that United had submitted a €70 million bid for Koulibaly. If both reports are true, it means that the two Manchester clubs are fighting over centre-back targets for a second time in the space of weeks – with United set to be on the losing side of the fight again.

