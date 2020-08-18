Manchester United’s Dean Henderson subject to Sheffield United interest

Manchester United fans’ wish to hold onto Dean Henderson in the upcoming season may not come true according to the latest reports.

The talented Englishman spent the last campaign on loan with Sheffield United who were keen on holding onto him for longer.

However, it seems United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have a decision to make on his place in the current squad and so didn’t look to let him leave again just yet.

The legendary Norwegian is clearly a fan of Henderson, predicting he would be England and the Red Devils’ number one in due time.

With David de Gea‘s spot in the squad in question of late, some fans want Solskjaer to look inwards for a replacement.

According to ESPN, Sheffield United’s offer for Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale hasn’t really changed their mind in regards to their consideration of re-signing Henderson on loan.

Earlier reports indicated the academy product was willing to stay at Old Trafford and fight for the number one spot with De Gea.

In an ideal world that would be the perfect scenario but it does mean moving on the likes of Sergio Romero and Lee Grant.

If Henderson does go back to Sheffield then it would technically speaking be the best move for him as he would be guaranteed regular minutes.

