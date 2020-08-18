Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not get summer transfer window wish to come true

Manchester United fans will not be pleased to hear that the club may not be able to fund an overhaul of the current squad according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to take his team to a third-place finish and show good progress all round.

Supporters were hoping his success in qualifying for the Champions League would mean he’d be given the chance to drastically improve the squad this summer.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case and it comes in light of the news that appears to suggest the Jadon Sancho transfer is dead in the water.

Some fans have given up on the deal happening but the majority feel it’s Borussia Dortmund’s way of extracting even more money out of United.

According to the Guardian, Solskjaer won’t have much money to spend after signing Sancho should the transfer go through, suggesting only cheap, bargain deals will be possible moving forward.

This would essentially mean the legendary Norwegian won’t be able to improve a squad embarrassingly short of quality.

The Red Devils have a lot of deadwood in their team and the drop in quality between the starting XI and the rest is seriously concerning.

Unfortunately, it seems as though fans might have to accept a summer whereby the improvement in the squad they hoped would happen, might not transpire.

