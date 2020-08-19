Manchester United fans react to Dean Henderson’s message to Sheffield United

Manchester United fans are clearly excited to welcome Dean Henderson back to the club after his latest public message to Sheffield United.

The young goalkeeper has enjoyed an outstanding season with the Premier League club, so much so that there are calls for him to become Old Trafford’s new number one.

This comes at a time when criticism of David de Gea and his poor form has reached its peak and so it’s normal to make that connection.

Henderson was always a highly rated prospect but he’s managed to fulfil much of his potential and that has made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admit he will eventually be the club and country’s number one keeper.

De Gea has recently and publicly backed himself, which seems to suggest he won’t be stepping down or handing his number one shirt down so easily.

Thanks for looking after him Sheffield 👍🏼 Hope this gives De Gea a wake up call next season, will be good competition for him — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) August 19, 2020

Welcome home, brother. The real work starts now. 🔜1⃣ — ً (@utdrobbo) August 19, 2020

So rare our loans actually work out and the player comes back improved and ready for our first team. We owe Sheffield United a lot. — Sam (@SibsMUFC) August 19, 2020

YESSSSSS COME AND CLAIM THE NO. 1 SPOT AT UNITED DEANO pic.twitter.com/IiIIWETQTH — Swanny🔴🇾🇪 (@ftbIswanny) August 19, 2020

Welcome home 🔴🤝 — ManUnitedMedia – Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) August 19, 2020

Henderson is obviously an exciting talent so it’s natural for fans to be keen on seeing him strut his stuff at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, if that is to happen, it will happen at the expense of either De Gea or Sergio Romero.

Recent reports claim Henderson is willing to bide his time at United and fight for the right to represent his team between the sticks.

